First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) Receives $26.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FWRG. Barclays began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.50 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company.

Shares of FWRG opened at $20.66 on Friday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Equities analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

