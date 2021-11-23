Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) CEO Henrik Fisker Sells 488,800 Shares

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) CEO Henrik Fisker sold 488,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $9,951,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:FSR opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 18.40 and a current ratio of 18.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.52. Fisker Inc. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $31.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Fisker in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their target price on Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fisker in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSR. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Fisker in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fisker in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Fisker in the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fisker in the first quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 478.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 119,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 99,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

