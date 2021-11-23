Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Stock Price Down 8.3% on Insider Selling

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)’s share price fell 8.3% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $19.15 and last traded at $19.52. 292,402 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 13,064,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.29.

Specifically, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 488,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $9,951,968.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FSR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.52. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 18.40 and a current ratio of 18.40.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fisker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Fisker by 1,197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Fisker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Fisker by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Fisker by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

