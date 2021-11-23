Five Oceans Advisors Acquires New Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in Broadcom by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Broadcom by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.96.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded down $3.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $549.40. 28,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $383.00 and a 12-month high of $577.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $519.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $489.59. The company has a market cap of $226.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.82%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.