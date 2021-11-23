Five Oceans Advisors Invests $341,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 596 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $35,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.89.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded down $4.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $629.32. 20,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,748. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.52 and a twelve month high of $651.57. The company has a market capitalization of $247.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $603.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $542.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.