Five Oceans Advisors Makes New $522,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,484.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $84.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,677,881. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $88.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

