Five Oceans Advisors Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.88. 59,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,771,873. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.12. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $183.37 and a twelve month high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

