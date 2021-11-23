Five Oceans Advisors Purchases New Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,049,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,945 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,830,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,947,000 after acquiring an additional 441,805 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 16,632,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,898,000 after buying an additional 1,220,580 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,660,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,958,000 after buying an additional 243,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 244.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,518,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,437,000 after buying an additional 3,916,259 shares during the last quarter. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of AZN stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $56.47. 255,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,964,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.46.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.