Five Oceans Advisors Takes $1.42 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,830 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000. Tesla accounts for 1.6% of Five Oceans Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. High Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in Tesla by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,064 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in Tesla by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,103 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Cowen lifted their target price on Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $754.40.

TSLA traded down $35.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,121.01. 594,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,897,621. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 373.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $501.79 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $925.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $753.89.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total value of $1,235,604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total value of $1,329,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,446,860 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,343,789. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

