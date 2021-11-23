Five Oceans Advisors Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 656 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,874,967 shares of the software company’s stock worth $891,304,000 after purchasing an additional 46,667 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Adobe by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 710 shares of the software company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the software company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the software company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $23.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $650.39. 68,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,219,156. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $630.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $600.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $309.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 target price (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.80.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,695. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

