FLC Capital Advisors Acquires 938 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 82,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,695,000 after buying an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 409,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,265,000 after buying an additional 14,926 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $106.20 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $103.38 and a one year high of $107.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.95 and a 200-day moving average of $106.16.

