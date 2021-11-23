FLC Capital Advisors Buys 4,277 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 122.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000.

NYSEARCA IXG opened at $81.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.63. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $62.06 and a 52-week high of $84.17.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

