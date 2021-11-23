FLC Capital Advisors Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

FLC Capital Advisors reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.8% of FLC Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 28,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $167.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.91. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $136.02 and a 12 month high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.