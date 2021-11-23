FLC Capital Advisors Decreases Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

FLC Capital Advisors lessened its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period.

BATS QUAL opened at $144.32 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.91.

