FLC Capital Advisors Purchases 443 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up 1.0% of FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 87.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 110.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $116.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $104.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.19 and a 52-week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.43.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

