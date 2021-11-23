FLC Capital Advisors Sells 507 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

FLC Capital Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889,164 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,700 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,412.0% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,290,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,043 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,162 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $157,039,000.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $81.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.49. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $81.40 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%.

