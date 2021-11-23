Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Short Interest Up 15.5% in October

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the October 14th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,914,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 153,465 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 55,793 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 171,497 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 90,961 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLXN stock opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.53. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.53.

FLXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.72.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

