Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of FLNC stock opened at $36.46 on Monday. Fluence Energy has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

