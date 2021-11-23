Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

FLNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $36.46 on Monday. Fluence Energy has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

