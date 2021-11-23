Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11,275.00

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as £112.75 ($147.31) and last traded at £113.75 ($148.62), with a volume of 296194 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at £115.45 ($150.84).

FLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £170.90 ($223.28) to £171.90 ($224.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £179.87 ($235.00) to £171.35 ($223.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £180 ($235.17) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a £175 ($228.64) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a £175 ($228.64) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of £164.85 ($215.38).

The company has a market cap of £19.62 billion and a PE ratio of -273.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of £139.04 and a 200-day moving average of £135.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

