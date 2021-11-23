Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Get Flux Power alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Flux Power from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Flux Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLUX opened at $5.35 on Friday. Flux Power has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $85.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Flux Power had a negative net margin of 57.24% and a negative return on equity of 119.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Flux Power will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flux Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flux Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Flux Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Flux Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in Flux Power by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 52,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the period. 24.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

See Also: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flux Power (FLUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.