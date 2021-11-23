Focused Wealth Management Inc Acquires Shares of 100 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,883,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,781,638,000 after purchasing an additional 545,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,194,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Moderna by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,325,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,440 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 388.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $282.69 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.54 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.73. The company has a market capitalization of $114.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.93.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.93, for a total value of $5,533,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total transaction of $1,129,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 421,250 shares of company stock valued at $148,600,645 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

