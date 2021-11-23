Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $180,000 Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 1,694.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $126.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.18. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $110.53 and a 12-month high of $140.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 55.70%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

