Focused Wealth Management Inc Invests $138,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.72.

Shares of SCHW opened at $81.92 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $46.73 and a 12-month high of $84.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.08.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 27.38%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $5,214,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $1,869,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,503.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,364,064 shares of company stock worth $109,290,711 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

