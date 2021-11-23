Focused Wealth Management Inc Invests $74,000 in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Appian by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Appian by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in Appian by 52.2% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Appian by 9.1% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Appian by 2.7% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Appian stock opened at $74.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -75.81 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.37. Appian Co. has a 52 week low of $73.22 and a 52 week high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,065 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $490,342.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 4,005 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $387,884.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,619. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on APPN. Truist raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Appian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.43.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

