Focused Wealth Management Inc Trims Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,294 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 24,500 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $228,585.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $403,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $8.82 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 33.89%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

