Focused Wealth Management Inc Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Focused Wealth Management Inc reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 12.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 315.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 229,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,366,000 after purchasing an additional 174,090 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.9% in the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,062,000 after purchasing an additional 30,830 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 105.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,024,000 after acquiring an additional 74,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,478,000 after acquiring an additional 335,257 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $171.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.57. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.