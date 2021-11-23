Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forma Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.43.

NASDAQ:FMTX traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.14. The stock had a trading volume of 280,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,764. Forma Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.43 and a one year high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $812.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of -0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average of $23.30.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 19,579 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,240,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forma Therapeutics (FMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.