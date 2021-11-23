Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Director Gretchen Teichgraeber Sells 1,000 Shares

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $59,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Gretchen Teichgraeber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 2,000 shares of Forrester Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $117,240.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 500 shares of Forrester Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $24,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FORR traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.46. 240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,902. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.40 and a 12 month high of $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $118.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.42 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 10.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Forrester Research by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,885,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,894,000 after acquiring an additional 39,342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Forrester Research by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,227,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Forrester Research by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 847,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,772,000 after acquiring an additional 20,280 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Forrester Research by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,061,000 after buying an additional 18,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Forrester Research by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,302,000 after buying an additional 119,831 shares in the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on FORR shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

