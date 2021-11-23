Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Raised to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from an outperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$8.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.06.

FVI stock opened at C$4.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of C$4.61 and a 12-month high of C$12.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.27.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

