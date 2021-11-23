Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth $39,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Medtronic from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

MDT stock opened at $116.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $110.06 and a 1 year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,536,451.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,911,046.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,380,380 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.