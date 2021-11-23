Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $471,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,441,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,370,000 after acquiring an additional 261,030 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $74.78 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.18 and a 12 month high of $79.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.04 and a 200-day moving average of $75.80.

