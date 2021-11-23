Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Invests $657,000 in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JBHT. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,507 shares of company stock worth $853,866. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Vertical Research downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $154.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.50.

Shares of JBHT opened at $197.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $132.05 and a one year high of $202.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

