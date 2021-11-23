Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,706 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 590 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $426,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $237,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 6.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,220 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,396 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $87.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $60.80 and a 1-year high of $88.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 29.70%. The business had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.56%.

NEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.03 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.