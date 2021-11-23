Founder SPAC’s (NASDAQ:FOUNU) Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow

Founder SPAC’s (NASDAQ:FOUNU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, November 24th. Founder SPAC had issued 27,500,000 shares in its public offering on October 15th. The total size of the offering was $275,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Founder SPAC’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

FOUNU stock opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. Founder SPAC has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11.

