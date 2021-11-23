Fountain (FTN) Trading Up 301,020.9% This Week

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded down 41.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Fountain has a market cap of $2.38 billion and $5.70 million worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fountain coin can currently be bought for about $26.82 or 0.00047580 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Fountain has traded 301,020.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fountain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00046632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.66 or 0.00237074 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007545 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00087738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Fountain

Fountain (CRYPTO:FTN) is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Fountain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fountain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.