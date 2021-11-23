Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0763 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 27.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FTF opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $9.63.
About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.
