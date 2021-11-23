Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Purchased by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 687,960 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $20,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 330.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 138.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 63.9% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

BEN stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.23. 34,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,022,395. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.26.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $778,341.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.