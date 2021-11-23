Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0482 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Shares of FRHLF opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $10.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRHLF shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.64.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

