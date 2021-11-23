Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HSBC

Equities research analysts at HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

FSNUY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSNUY opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $14.81.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

