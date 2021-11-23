Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.57.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FRO shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 375,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 28,188 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 16,248 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the period. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Frontline stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,902,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,246. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.29. Frontline has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $9.86.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.98 million. Frontline had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 1.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Frontline will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

