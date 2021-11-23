FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Short Interest Update

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the October 14th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 167.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.67%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 27.46%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FSK. TheStreet downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

In related news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,840 shares of company stock valued at $157,106 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,384,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,336,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,464,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,932 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,336,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

