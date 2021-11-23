Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Shares Up 1.4%

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) shares shot up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.82 and last traded at $12.82. 461 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.59.

Fuji Electric Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FELTY)

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronics, semiconductors, circuits, and control systems. It operates through the following segments: Power Electronics Systems- Energy Solutions, Power Electronics Systems-Industry Solutions, Power and New Energy, Electronic Devices, and Food & Beverage Distribution, and Others.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.