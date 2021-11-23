Fundamental Research Boosts Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Price Target to C$12.04

Banxa (CVE:BNXA) had its price objective lifted by Fundamental Research from C$11.76 to C$12.04 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a C$4.00 price objective on Banxa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of BNXA stock opened at C$3.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Banxa has a twelve month low of C$0.90 and a twelve month high of C$8.30. The company has a market cap of C$157.97 million and a P/E ratio of -24.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.27.

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the digital asset space. The company's flagship product is a Plug-and-Play Fiat Onramp that allows seamless access to digital currencies through various payment methods. Its product line is diversified by a B2B offering or B2C websites.

