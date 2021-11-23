Futu (FUTU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 24th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $203.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.52 million. Futu had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 44.47%. On average, analysts expect Futu to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Futu stock opened at $55.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93. Futu has a fifty-two week low of $36.63 and a fifty-two week high of $204.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Futu stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Futu were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FUTU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Futu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BOCOM International cut shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Futu has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.21.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

