FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Gambling.com Group Ltd Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gambling.com Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist started coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of GAMB stock opened at $11.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Gambling.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.38.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 47.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAMB. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter worth $3,106,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter worth $1,789,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter worth $1,391,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter worth $959,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter worth $913,000.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

