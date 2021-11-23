FY2021 EPS Estimates for Bank OZK Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bank OZK in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the company will earn $4.34 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank OZK’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 46.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Bank OZK stock opened at $47.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.91. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $27.74 and a 52 week high of $48.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 27.42%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OZK. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter worth $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 346.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 88.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 123.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the third quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

