FY2021 EPS Estimates for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Gilead Sciences in a report released on Sunday, November 21st. Piper Sandler analyst D. Kim now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $8.01 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.97. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.79 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.07.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $69.97 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The stock has a market cap of $87.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,017,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,231,535,000 after buying an additional 754,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,299,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,739,075,000 after buying an additional 829,887 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,976,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,582,837,000 after buying an additional 988,974 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,313,000 after buying an additional 10,499,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,298,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,553,614,000 after buying an additional 383,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

