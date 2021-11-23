FY2022 EPS Estimates for Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Lowered by Analyst

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report issued on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the company will post earnings of $7.12 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.27. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.56.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret stock opened at $58.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Victoria’s Secret has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Victoria’s Secret’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

