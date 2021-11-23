FY2022 EPS Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Boosted by Analyst

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a research note issued on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $14.34 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.83. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.60 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.35.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $217.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.20 and a 200-day moving average of $174.20. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $98.75 and a one year high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,700 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $501,039.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total transaction of $1,389,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,488 shares of company stock worth $10,375,864 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

